Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial to close until February amid COVID surge

The Missouri Historical Society attributed the temporary closure to "staffing challenges" and the surge in COVID cases.

ST. LOUIS — More museums across St. Louis are temporarily closing as COVID-19 cases go up in the area. The Missouri Historical Society announced Friday that all three of its locations will be closed until February as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread.

That includes the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the MHS Library & Research Center. They plan to reopen the three locations Tuesday, Feb. 1. All on-site programming is also canceled at those locations.

“While we certainly had hoped the days of a temporary public closure were behind us, the recent surge in cases has created staffing issues which compromise our ability to offer the highest quality visitor experience,” said Dr. Francis Levine, president of the Missouri Historical Society, in a release. “With our current staffing challenges and the highest surge in cases expected in the next 2-3 weeks, we feel a temporary closure is in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors.”

MHS said it will continue to monitor and will update the public online at mohistory.org.

There are several events scheduled for Missouri History Museum's 8th Annual MLK Community Celebration. Those will now be on Zoom. You can go to the events page to find out more. If you need help with research from the MHS Library & Research Center, you can email library@mohistory.org or there is an online contact form you can fill out.