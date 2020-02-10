Missouri, Illinois lawmakers react to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

ST. LOUIS — Lawmakers in Missouri and Illinois are reacting to President Trump's announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday morning, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin retweeted President Trump's announcement with the comments, "Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous virus."
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley also took to Twitter, saying, "Erin and I send our prayers and best wishes to @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery."
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson posted on Twitter: "As we’ve seen, this virus can affect anyone and doesn’t care what party you belong to. Wishing a full recovery for the President, First Lady, and all near them."
This story will be updated as more statements and reactions are gathered.