More unemployment money is coming: whether or not you get it depends on where you live.

This comes after the $600-per-week program expired

ST. LOUIS — The amount of unemployed assistance people get right now in the bi-State depends on what side of the river you're on, for now.

Missourians out of work due to the pandemic, and who're eligible for at least $100 dollars in unemployment, will begin getting an extra $300 in their checks this week, according to the Missouri Labor Department. That nearly doubles the state's maximum weekly benefit of $320.

This support will fill the gap left behind when the $600 per week in additional federal unemployment help expired at the end of July. This new support program is retroactive—automatically paying you back for checks you've requested payment for since Aug. 1.

The Department of Labor said those back-payments will be processed separately, with first payments going out this week and the rest by the end of next week.

This is all because Missouri got $200 million in federal funding from FEMA, through a program ordered by President Donald Trump to protect lost wages.

However, Illinois did not apply for that same funding until much later. NBC Chicago reports Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state is working to put the benefits into place, but it will take time to set up the systems to actually get money out to people.