Missouri reports small increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials reported a relatively small number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday after several days of more than 1,000 new cases.

The state has confirmed 167,495 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, an increase of only 43 over reports on Saturday.

Missouri reported well over 1,000 new cases on five days between Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 — including 2,421 on Monday. State health data showed 11,102 newly confirmed cases on those dates, for an average of 1,586 per day.

On Saturday, 2,918 newly confirmed cases were reported but health officials said those numbers reflected a high number of test and case records that occurred between Oct. 18-22 that were reported and processed Friday.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the following numbers for the local area.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 66 yesterday to 49 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 50 yesterday to 51 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 349 yesterday to 353 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 356 yesterday to 346 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 102 yesterday to 86 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 95 yesterday to 101 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 46 yesterday to 49 today.