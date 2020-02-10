Missouri keeps breaking COVID-19 records

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is getting national attention - and not in a good way.
The White House task force is calling out the state for being among the highest in the country when it comes to new COVID-19 cases.
One of the interesting things about the rise in cases and hospitalizations is where its happening.
They say rural areas are seeing the biggest spikes and it could impact hospitals right here.
"Missouri has been in the top 10 for probably a month nationally in the number of positive cases," said Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association.
He says within the last two weeks Missouri has been on a record breaking streak when it comes to coronavirus cases.
"in the metro those numbers are flat and where they're growing. is upstate Missouri and rural counties. It's rural Shannon County that has the highest rate in the state," said Dillon.
He says it's partially due to varying restrictions – such as different mask mandates - in each region.
And if it gets too bad in one place - it could have a domino effect on hospitals.
"I had absolutely no faith in the system," said Cerese Pennington a COVID-19 survivor. I tested on a Friday my uncle died from COVID-19 on a Thursday."
Pennington was diagnosed in March, and says the urgency behind flattening the curve has only died down since then.
"People really don't take it serious unless its hit their own family," said Pennington.
She's hoping that the possibility of getting influenza and COVID-19 is enough for people to take the proper precautions.
"people really need to hear that a mask can save their life, wearing a mask can save your life and now especially with the president getting COVID-19 maybe some people will really believe it now," said Pennington.
Missouri currently has a 10.3% positivity rate... putting us in a red zone.
Dillon says he knows its been tough for regions to enact stricter regulations
but says the trend downward St. Louis is in - shows it works.