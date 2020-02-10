Missouri keeps breaking COVID-19 records

He says within the last two weeks Missouri has been on a record breaking streak when it comes to coronavirus cases.



"in the metro those numbers are flat and where they're growing. is upstate Missouri and rural counties. It's rural Shannon County that has the highest rate in the state," said Dillon.



He says it's partially due to varying restrictions – such as different mask mandates - in each region.

And if it gets too bad in one place - it could have a domino effect on hospitals.



"I had absolutely no faith in the system," said Cerese Pennington a COVID-19 survivor. I tested on a Friday my uncle died from COVID-19 on a Thursday."



Pennington was diagnosed in March, and says the urgency behind flattening the curve has only died down since then.



"People really don't take it serious unless its hit their own family," said Pennington.



She's hoping that the possibility of getting influenza and COVID-19 is enough for people to take the proper precautions.



"people really need to hear that a mask can save their life, wearing a mask can save your life and now especially with the president getting COVID-19 maybe some people will really believe it now," said Pennington.