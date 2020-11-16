Missouri Senate postpones special session due to COVID-19

The session was supposed to address budgets for school nutrition programs, job training grants, grants for homelessness prevention and other items

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The special legislative session to address Missouri's supplemental budget bill has been postponed due to COVID-19, the Missouri Senate majority leader said Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden posted on Twitter that the session will be postponed until after the Thanksgiving holiday due to "a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff."

The session was supposed to address budgets for school nutrition programs, job training grants, grants for homelessness prevention, domestic violence grant and child support payments.

"This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff and the public," Rowden tweeted.

The General Assembly passed the Fiscal Year 2021 budget in May, but additional federal funding has been made available to the state, including funding under CARES Act, the governor's office said. The supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19.