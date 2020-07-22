New $5 million relief program will aid Missouri local governments impacted by COVID-19

The loan proceeds must be used to replace tax, fees or other government revenues lost due to the pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Development Finance Board has announced a new $5 million relief program for small local governments who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Communities Operating Capital Loan Relief Program will disperse loans to Missouri incorporated municipalities with populations of fewer than 25,000 people. The program is part of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, MDFB said.

The loan proceeds must be used to replace tax, fees or other government revenues lost due to the pandemic. Loan amounts can range between $50,000-$300,000 with a 0% interest rate in the first year.

Applications are due by Aug. 31. Each city will need to show that the loan is necessary to avoid a reduction in essential government services and that it has lost government revenue in an amount at least equal to the loan amount.