JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — America’s Center Convention Complex and The Dome at America’s Center could be sites of an "alternate medical facility" to treat patients with COVID-19.

The Missouri National Guard is working to identify and assess sites in six areas across the state, according to a news release.

“These site assessments are another example of how we are putting plans in place to anticipate needs and support our communities during this unprecedented fight against COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard in the release.

“The sites are geographically dispersed to be able to support the entire state if needed and to allow the greatest synergy with existing healthcare systems that can take on the operation of these facilities."

This is the list of sites the Missouri National Guard is considering:

St. Louis

America’s Center Convention Complex

The Dome at America’s Center

Kansas City area

Hy-Vee Arena

Independence Event Center

Adams Mark Hotel and Bartle Hall

Springfield area

Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center

John Q. Hammons Arena

Joplin

Missouri Southern Campus Leggett

Platt Athletic Center

Cape Girardeau area

Show-Me Center

Student Recreation Center

Columbia

Hearnes Center

Mizzou Arena

If needed, these alternate care facilities could be available in six weeks once they are approved, according to the release.

“Alternate medical care facilities are evaluated on several criteria including areas where demand could exceed capacity (bed space), areas with spaces large enough for patient populations and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction,” said Col. Matthew Bacon, 635th Forward Engineer Support Team-Main commander.

The Missouri National Guard also completed virtual assessments of more than 100 sites, the release said.

More coronavirus coverage