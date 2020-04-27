Missouri nears 300 COVID-19 deaths, most are in St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missouri nears 300 COVID-19 deaths, more than two-thirds of the deaths were in the St. Louis area.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 174 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Monday, bringing the state count to 7,171 cases and 288 deaths. Those numbers do not include nine deaths and about 50 cases reported by health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the totals to 7,223 cases and 297 deaths.
The St. Louis area accounts for 5,008 of those cases and 240 of the deaths. St. Louis County has the most confirmed cases with 2,898 and the most deaths with 137.
The single-day increases for the last week have been:
- 134 on Tuesday
- 196 on Wednesday
- 184 on Thursday
- 304 on Friday
- 201 on Saturday
- 171 on Sunday
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 194
- 20-24 414
- 25-29 494
- 30-34 450
- 35-39 454
- 40-44 496
- 45-49 609
- 50-54 654
- 55-59 700
- 60-64 686
- 65-69 514
- 70-74 416
- 75-79 338
- 80+ 743
- Unknown 9
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 6
- 50-59 27
- 60-69 60
- 70-79 72
- 80+ 119
For a full county by county breakdown, us our interactive map:
