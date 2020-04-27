Missouri nears 300 COVID-19 deaths, most are in St. Louis area

The St. Louis area accounts for 240 of the state's 297 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missouri nears 300 COVID-19 deaths, more than two-thirds of the deaths were in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 174 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Monday, bringing the state count to 7,171 cases and 288 deaths. Those numbers do not include nine deaths and about 50 cases reported by health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the totals to 7,223 cases and 297 deaths.

The St. Louis area accounts for 5,008 of those cases and 240 of the deaths. St. Louis County has the most confirmed cases with 2,898 and the most deaths with 137.

The single-day increases for the last week have been:

134 on Tuesday

196 on Wednesday

184 on Thursday

304 on Friday

201 on Saturday

171 on Sunday

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 194

20-24 414

25-29 494

30-34 450

35-39 454

40-44 496

45-49 609

50-54 654

55-59 700

60-64 686

65-69 514

70-74 416

75-79 338

80+ 743

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 6

50-59 27

60-69 60

70-79 72

80+ 119