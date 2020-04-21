Missouri now has more than 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 220 deaths

More than half of the cases and deaths are in St. Louis and St. Louis County

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another small increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The department reported 5,941 cases and 189 deaths, an increase of 134 cases and 12 deaths from the numbers reported Monday. It comes a day after the state reported 140 new cases Monday and 150 new cases on Sunday.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 32 deaths and about 40 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,001 cases and 221 deaths in Missouri.

St. Louis County reported seven new deaths Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 89, but Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services increased that total to 91. St. Louis County continues to lead the state in cases with 2,349 and deaths with 91.

St. Louis and St. Louis County account for more than 3,200 cases and 130 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 150

20-24 356

25-29 406

30-34 379

35-39 384

40-44 424

45-49 507

50-54 554

55-59 602

60-64 564

65-69 444

70-74 342

75-79 276

80+ 536

Unknown 7

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 5

50-59 17

60-69 41

70-79 49

80+ 74

For a full county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map: