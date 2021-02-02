Missouri offering free COVID-19 testing events in St. Louis area this month

Registration is open for events in Iron County, Crawford County, St. Charles County, St. Louis and St. Louis County over the next two weeks

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is offering free community coronavirus testing events this month across the St. Louis area.

Those who take advantage of the testing do not have to live in the county where they get tested, and they don't have to have symptoms. Having a Missouri address is the only requirement.

The events are in partnership with Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories. Click here to register and for more information. If you need help registering, call 919-351-MAKO(6256).

Upon registration, you will receive an email with your QR Code and booking ID number, which you will need to show to the site attendant in order to be tested.

Registration is open for events in Iron County, Crawford County, St. Charles County, St. Louis and St. Louis County over the next two weeks.

The test is done via a nasal swab. It is not an antigen or antibody test. You should plan for the process to take up to 30 minutes, though inclement weather could cause delays.