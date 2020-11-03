JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services activated a statewide hotline Wednesday morning. The number is 877-435-8411.

The hotline is operated by medical professionals and is for people or healthcare providers, who need guidance about the novel coronavirus, according to a release from the agency.

The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Communication is vital to our response to this rapidly-evolving situation,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “For several weeks, our COVID-19 webpage has been and continues to be a great resource for the public, but having the hotline as an additional resource will likely be invaluable as citizens seek guidance for their concerns.”

Currently, 46 patients in Missouri have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, the release said. One person, a St. Louis County woman, tested positive.

“For those who may be at risk for COVID-19, we encourage them to utilize this hotline or call their health care provider or local public health agency to inform them of their travel history and symptoms," Willams said. "They’ll be instructed on how to receive care without exposing others to the possible illness.”

For more information on COVID-19 from the Missouri DHSS, click here.

More coronavirus converage