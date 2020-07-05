Missouri auditor launches portal to track state's COVID-19 spending

"As we work together through this pandemic, Missourians deserve clear answers to ensure accountability and transparency"

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway unveiled a new online tool to give residents a detailed look at how the state is spending federal funds from the coronavirus relief bill.

The COVID-19 portal tracks how much is received in funds and lists which state and local government departments, vendors and expense categories are receiving the most funding.

"Unprecedented funding is flowing through Missouri to help with coronavirus relief, and taxpayers expect to know where their money is going," Galloway said in a press release. "With this online tool, we are offering a comprehensive way to track who is receiving funding, how much they are receiving, and what it is being used for. As we work together through this pandemic, Missourians deserve clear answers to ensure accountability and transparency."

The Auditor’s Office is compiling the information for the portal from data taken from the Statewide Advantage for Missouri system, according to a press release. The system handles billions of dollars in financial transactions each year.

Click here to view the portal.

Other municipalities have also launched similar portals, including St. Louis and St. Louis County.