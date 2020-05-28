Watch live: Gov. Parson extends Phase 1 of Missouri's reopening plan

The state is currently in phase one of it's "Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan, allowing all businesses across the state to reopen if local leaders agree

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson is extending Phase 1 of Missouri's recovery plan, which was set to expire this weekend. He's giving an update on the plan and other COVID-19 response efforts. You can watch it live in video player at the top of this story.

Phase 1 will not continue through June 15, which falls in line with the state's state of emergency executive order, which also is set to end on June 15.

"A strategic 're-opening' of Missouri’s economy cannot be successful without proactive steps taken to mitigate risk of COVID-19 resurgence by our state’s businesses, communities, and citizens," the governor wrote on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The state is currently in Phase 1 of it's "Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan, allowing all businesses across the state to reopen if local leaders agree.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 201 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the third time in the last week the state has reported more then 200 new cases.

The department reported a total of 12,492 cases and 696 deaths Wednesday, an increase of 201 cases and 10 deaths. The state also reported an increase of 5,191 new PCR tests, bringing the state's total to 165,304, according to the state's website.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed an article out of Kansas City that said coronavirus was in the state weeks before the first case was announced.

“This is very misleading and insinuates that we knew of other positive cases prior to the first announcement on March 7, which is not true,” Gov. Parson said during his daily briefing on Facebook Live Wednesday.

The Kansas City Star published the story “Coronavirus was in Missouri weeks before first case was announced, state data shows” on Tuesday.

“Ten people appeared to have the virus in February, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which revamped its website last week. Randall Williams, director of the health agency, said that the new dates were based on when patients reported first becoming symptomatic,” the newspaper reported, while showing a screengrab of Missouri’s new COVID-19 dashboard, which you can see below.

The graph does show a reported case as early as Feb. 2 and several others between that date and the first case the state confirmed on March 7, which was in St. Louis County.

Gov. Parson said the state health lab wasn’t approved to begin COVID-19 testing until Feb. 27. He said from Jan. 22 – Feb. 27 nine tests from Missouri residents were sent to the CDC and all came back negative.

Parson said there were about 50 people who had symptoms before March 7.

“But it is not confirmed that these earlier symptoms were due to COVID-19 diagnosis, that followed later. The dates on our dashboard from early February represent the onset of symptoms, not the date they tested positive,” Parson explained.

He went on to say the cases could be either earlier cases of coronavirus or someone who had a prior illness who later developed the virus.

“Many of the symptoms of COVID are very common and can have other causes, so it is very difficult to determine if cases with earlier onset of symptoms were due to COVID or a prior illness,” Gov. Parson said.

He admitted it is possible the virus was in Missouri before the first case was confirmed in the state health lab on March 7, but that there is no way to know for sure.

“Everything, everything prior to that is pure speculation,” he said.

The governor also defended his administration’s transparency in reporting information to Missourians.

“To accuse my administration of not being transparent is a downright false accusation, also,” he said.