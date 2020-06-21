x
Missouri reports 389 more coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Over the past seven days, cases are up 7.7%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
MISSOURI, USA — Missouri health officials are reporting 389 more coronavirus cases and seven more deaths.

New data released Saturday shows the number of cases has risen to 17,590. The number of deaths increased to 955. Over the past seven days, cases are up 7.7%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

On Saturday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the 7-day moving averages for both new hospital admissions and total hospitalizations had declined.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

