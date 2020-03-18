ST. LOUIS — Missouri now has 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up nine cases from Tuesday.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the increase at a 6 p.m. press conference. Those cases include the one person who died in Boone County, the state's first COVID-19 death.

Health officials said the six first responders who were called to the death are being quarantined.

St. Louis County said they now have five cases, and the City of St. Louis has two confirmed cases. The totals in other counties have not been updated on the state's website.

The Missouri state health lab has the capability to process 160 tests each day, but the lab is only processing 60 to 70 tests per day, Randall W. Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said Wednesday night.

Williams said the state will stop providing the total number of tests run per day at some point in the near future because the number of tests processed by independent labs continues to grow.

Williams said the numbers on the Department of Health and Senior Services will be updated twice a day, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The state is responding to hospitals' requests for additional personal protective equipment and plans to begin shipments Thursday. The state's national guard is on standby and ready to respond if the governor decides to activate them.

Parson also signed an executive order that lifts regulations on certain industries, so hospitals, shipping companies and education providers can be more nimble in reacting to daily changes that come along with the coronavirus pandemic.

"This coronavirus is statewide every day, so things have to be looked at every day, you have to understand that things change daily through the governor's office, through the decisions we make, so I don't know that anything is hard and concrete, of the decisions we make," Parson said. "Tomorrow we may very well make different decisions, but we will try to have a plan in place to figure out how we're going to do this social distancing because I think that is the key."

For business owners in the state, Gov. Parson said the state will activate the disaster loans program across the state in the near future. The Missouri director of economic development said that will allow small businesses to apply for federal disaster small business loans. For-profit businesses would be able to apply for a 30-year loan of up to $2 million with an interest rate of 3.75%, while non-profits could apply for a 30-year loan of up to $2 million with a 2.75% interest rate.

Parson also said he has been in contact with the utility companies across the state, and all the companies have agreed to halt disconnects of any service at this time.

