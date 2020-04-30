Missouri reports another small increase in COVID-19 cases

The state's overall count of coronavirus cases did not include more than 200 cases reported by health departments in the St. Louis area

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another small increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but the numbers did not include more than 200 cases reported by local health departments.

The department reported an increase of 137 cases and 11 deaths Thursday, bringing the state's count to 7,562 cases and 329 deaths. Those numbers did not include 14 deaths and more than 200 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total to 7,769 cases and 343 deaths.

St. Louis County is reporting 3,136 cases while the state says it has 3,049. Both the state and the county report 162 COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County.

The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:

122 on Wednesday

131 on Tuesday

174 on Monday

171 on Sunday

201 on Saturday

304 on Friday

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 212

20-24 440

25-29 520

30-34 485

35-39 476

40-44 510

45-49 647

50-54 679

55-59 739

60-64 711

65-69 544

70-74 433

75-79 354

80+ 803

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 7

50-59 28

60-69 65

70-79 85

80+ 140

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: