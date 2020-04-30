Missouri reports another small increase in COVID-19 cases

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another small increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but the numbers did not include more than 200 cases reported by local health departments.
The department reported an increase of 137 cases and 11 deaths Thursday, bringing the state's count to 7,562 cases and 329 deaths. Those numbers did not include 14 deaths and more than 200 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total to 7,769 cases and 343 deaths.
St. Louis County is reporting 3,136 cases while the state says it has 3,049. Both the state and the county report 162 COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County.
The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:
- 122 on Wednesday
- 131 on Tuesday
- 174 on Monday
- 171 on Sunday
- 201 on Saturday
- 304 on Friday
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 212
- 20-24 440
- 25-29 520
- 30-34 485
- 35-39 476
- 40-44 510
- 45-49 647
- 50-54 679
- 55-59 739
- 60-64 711
- 65-69 544
- 70-74 433
- 75-79 354
- 80+ 803
- Unknown 9
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 7
- 50-59 28
- 60-69 65
- 70-79 85
- 80+ 140
For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:
