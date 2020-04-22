Missouri reports fewer than 200 new cases for fourth time this week

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 196 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day rise of the week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the largest increase in cases so far this week on Wednesday.

The department reported 6,137 cases and 208 deaths, an increase of 196 cases and 19 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. This week, the number of cases increased by 150 on Sunday, 140 cases on Monday and 134 cases on Tuesday.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 28 deaths and about 90 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,225 cases and 236 deaths in Missouri.

According to the state reported numbers, St. Louis County has 2,436 cases, including 97 deaths.

The St. Louis area has 180 deaths and 4,299 cases.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 155

20-24 365

25-29 414

30-34 389

35-39 402

40-44 431

45-49 528

50-54 567

55-59 619

60-64 597

65-69 458

70-74 355

75-79 284

80+ 565

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 5

50-59 21

60-69 43

70-79 54

80+ 82

You can see a full county-by-county breakdown with our interactive map: