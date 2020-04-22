x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Missouri reports fewer than 200 new cases for fourth time this week

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 196 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day rise of the week
Credit: KSDK / Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the largest increase in cases so far this week on Wednesday.

The department reported 6,137 cases and 208 deaths, an increase of 196 cases and 19 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. This week, the number of cases increased by 150 on Sunday, 140 cases on Monday and 134 cases on Tuesday.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 28 deaths and about 90 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,225 cases and 236 deaths in Missouri.

According to the state reported numbers, St. Louis County has 2,436 cases, including 97 deaths.

The St. Louis area has 180 deaths and 4,299 cases.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

  • Under 20    155
  • 20-24    365
  • 25-29    414
  • 30-34    389
  • 35-39    402
  • 40-44    431
  • 45-49    528
  • 50-54    567
  • 55-59    619
  • 60-64    597
  • 65-69    458
  • 70-74    355
  • 75-79    284
  • 80+    565
  • Unknown    8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

  • Under 20    0
  • 20-29    0
  • 30-39    3
  • 40-49    5
  • 50-59    21
  • 60-69    43
  • 70-79    54
  • 80+    82

You can see a full county-by-county breakdown with our interactive map:

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Popular bar in Maplewood closes, citing COVID-19 as the reason

RELATED: Can people give their pets COVID-19?

RELATED: Coping with Coronavirus: How a business owner is creating 'her own stimulus'

RELATED: Doctors at SSM Health worry patients needing emergency care not receiving it