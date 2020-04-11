Missouri reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th consecutive day

The state's 7-day positivity rate also increased from 14.2% to 14.6%

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported nearly 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday -- the seventh consecutive day the state reported more than 2,000 new cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a cumulative total of 193,023 cases and 3,088 deaths, an increase of 2,599 cases and 24 deaths, according to data provided Wednesday on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The state's 7-day positivity rate also increased from 14.2% on Tuesday to 14.6% Wednesday.

In the St. Louis area, new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 decreased from a record-setting level Tuesday, but remain well above what the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force considers its "red zone."

New hospital admissions decreased from 74 to 69 between Tuesday and Wednesday. Numbers above 40 are concerning, the task force has said.

The task force's other metrics either increased or remained steady.

The task force provided the following data, which are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital):

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 74 yesterday to 69 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 63 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 424 yesterday to 435 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 450 yesterday to 478 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 103 yesterday to 110 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 110 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 59 yesterday to 63 today.

Across the system hospitals, 74 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,019.

Illinois reported 7,538 new cases and 55 deaths for a cumulative total of 437,556 cases and 9,933. The state's 7-day positivity rate is up from 8.2% to 8.5%.

The 7-day positivity rate in the Metro East is down slightly, from 10.1% to 10.2%, though it remains above the 8% threshold that triggered restrictions.