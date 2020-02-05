Missouri reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

It's the largest jump the state has seen in the past week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 8,154 total coronavirus cases in the state, with 351 deaths.

That is up 319 cases from what was reported on Friday, and 14 additional deaths.

The 319 case jump is the largest in the state this week. The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:

319 on Saturday

273 on Friday

137 on Thursday

122 on Wednesday

131 on Tuesday

174 on Monday

171 on Sunday

201 on Saturday

According to the MDHSS, St. Louis County still leads the state by a wide margin when it comes to cases, with 3,244. The MDHSS is reporting 1,186 cases in the City of St. Louis. Together, that's over half of all cases in the state.

On Saturday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force did not hold a press conference, but did release new numbers:

The number of hospitalizations in are hospitals are up to 656 from 654

The number of patients in ICU's have increased to 178 from 164

The number of patients on ventilators has increased to 118 from 112

Across the system hospitals, 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged Friday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 1,375.

Some of the latest St. Louis area numbers may not be factored into the most recent MDHSS count.

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: