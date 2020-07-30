Missouri reports record 2,084 new cases, says recent increase in cases due to clearing of 'backlog'

Thursday was the first time the state reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday for the first time.

On Thursday, the department reported a cumulative total of 48,834 cases and 1,233 deaths, an increase of 2,084 cases and 13 deaths. It was the third day in a row the state broke a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases and the 10th day in a row of at least 1,000 new cases.

In a tweet, the department said today's record increase and the record high numbers of the last 10 days were "because our data entry staff has worked diligently to clear the backlog and today’s update will be the last with additional cases."

The department said Friday's update will be only cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, but also said future reports will be affected by backlogs until they can be cleared.

Tomorrow’s update will be current with only new cases reported in the last 24 hours. — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 30, 2020

- This situation DOES NOT delay the reporting of positive results from labs to patients.

- This situation DOES NOT delay the reporting of positive results from DHSS to local public health agencies for contact tracing. — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 30, 2020

The department reported 14,234 new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 675,133. Over the previous 10 days, the seven-day average of new cases has increased steadily while the seven-day average of new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests has remained mostly flat. This has resulted in an increasing positivity rate. On Thursday, the positivity rate increased from 7.07% to 7.23%.