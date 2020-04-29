Missouri reports small increase in cases, deaths as St. Louis County surpasses 3,000 cases

St. Louis County reported 95 new cases Wednesday but no new deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a small increase in cases and deaths Wednesday.

The department update said the state has 7,425 cases and 318 deaths, an increase of 122 cases and four deaths. The department's numbers did not include 15 deaths and about 160 cases in the St. Louis area, bringing the totals to 7,582 cases and 333 deaths.

St. Louis County saw an increase of 95 reported cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 3,060. There were no new deaths reported in the county Wednesday, a day after that number increased by 22.

The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:

131 on Tuesday

174 on Monday

171 on Sunday

201 on Saturday

304 on Friday

184 on Thursday

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 202

20-24 429

25-29 512

30-34 470

35-39 467

40-44 510

45-49 635

50-54 671

55-59 725

60-64 701

65-69 536

70-74 427

75-79 348

80+ 781

Unknown 11

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 7

50-59 28

60-69 63

70-79 82

80+ 134

For a full county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map: