Missouri reports small increase in cases, deaths as St. Louis County surpasses 3,000 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a small increase in cases and deaths Wednesday.
The department update said the state has 7,425 cases and 318 deaths, an increase of 122 cases and four deaths. The department's numbers did not include 15 deaths and about 160 cases in the St. Louis area, bringing the totals to 7,582 cases and 333 deaths.
St. Louis County saw an increase of 95 reported cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 3,060. There were no new deaths reported in the county Wednesday, a day after that number increased by 22.
The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:
- 131 on Tuesday
- 174 on Monday
- 171 on Sunday
- 201 on Saturday
- 304 on Friday
- 184 on Thursday
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 202
- 20-24 429
- 25-29 512
- 30-34 470
- 35-39 467
- 40-44 510
- 45-49 635
- 50-54 671
- 55-59 725
- 60-64 701
- 65-69 536
- 70-74 427
- 75-79 348
- 80+ 781
- Unknown 11
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 7
- 50-59 28
- 60-69 63
- 70-79 82
- 80+ 134
For a full county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map: