These are the Missouri school district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — School districts in Missouri are weighing their options on how to move forward with the second half of the school year as COVID-19 continues to be a concern across the St. Louis area. Some schools already switched back to all virtual learning, while other districts have allowed students to return to being in-person learning.

According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19. Some school districts also have their own dashboards to show how many positive cases and how many students and staff are in quarantine.

Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases. Several St. Louis area districts are among the highest in the state. The following numbers are based on the most recent data, which began on Dec. 3 and ended Dec. 17:

North Kansas City 74 School District boundary: 93

Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 89

St. Joseph School District boundary: 81

Liberty 53 School District boundary: 79

Mehlville R-IX School District boundary: 79

Jefferson City Public School District: 77

Blue Springs R-IV: 72

Hazelwood School District boundary: 70+

Independence 30 School District boundary: 68+

Fox C-6 School District boundary: 66

Northwest R-1School District boundary: 58

Troy R-III School District boundary: 55+

As for the entire state, the cumulative total of coronavirus cases is 365,186 as of Monday morning, according to data on the COVID-19 dashboard. Missouri's seven-day positivity rate is at 17.1%.