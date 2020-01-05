Missouri sees its largest COVID-19 case increase in a week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Friday reported its largest increase in cases in the last week.
The department reported an increase of 273 cases and eight deaths since Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 7,835 COVID-19 cases and 337 deaths.
The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:
- 273 on Friday
- 137 on Thursday
- 122 on Wednesday
- 131 on Tuesday
- 174 on Monday
- 171 on Sunday
- 201 on Saturday
However, Missouri’s numbers do not include 189 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths additionally confirmed by health departments in the St. Louis area. That brings the total number in Missouri to 8,024 cases and 354 deaths.
St. Louis County alone is reporting almost 100 cases that the state health department didn’t include in its count Friday.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 219
- 20-24 456
- 25-29 540
- 30-34 512
- 35-39 496
- 40-44 531
- 45-49 667
- 50-54 699
- 55-59 759
- 60-64 732
- 65-69 562
- 70-74 439
- 75-79 361
- 80+ 853
- Unknown 9
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 7
- 50-59 28
- 60-69 67
- 70-79 87
- 80+ 144
