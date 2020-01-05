Missouri sees its largest COVID-19 case increase in a week

The department reported an increase of 273 cases and eight deaths since Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Friday reported its largest increase in cases in the last week.

The department reported an increase of 273 cases and eight deaths since Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 7,835 COVID-19 cases and 337 deaths.

The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:

273 on Friday

137 on Thursday

122 on Wednesday

131 on Tuesday

174 on Monday

171 on Sunday

201 on Saturday

However, Missouri’s numbers do not include 189 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths additionally confirmed by health departments in the St. Louis area. That brings the total number in Missouri to 8,024 cases and 354 deaths.

St. Louis County alone is reporting almost 100 cases that the state health department didn’t include in its count Friday.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 219

20-24 456

25-29 540

30-34 512

35-39 496

40-44 531

45-49 667

50-54 699

55-59 759

60-64 732

65-69 562

70-74 439

75-79 361

80+ 853

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 7

50-59 28

60-69 67

70-79 87

80+ 144

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: