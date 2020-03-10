Missouri Senator Josh Hawley tests negative for COVID-19

The Missouri Senator announced the results in a tweet Saturday evening

MISSOURI, USA — Senator Josh Hawley announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19 on Twitter Saturday evening.

The senator received the COVID-19 test on Saturday after he announced that it was a precautionary measure.

Pleased to report my coronavirus test came back negative. Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling this virus — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 3, 2020

Hawley also said in a tweet that he is "Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling the virus".

Sen. Hawley previously attended a ceremony in which President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

So far, 8 people who attended the nomination ceremony at the White House Rose Garden have announced that they have tested positive for the virus, including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Hawley's announcement comes after President Trump announced he and the First Lady tested positive for the virus on October 2.