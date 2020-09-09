Task force says St. Louis cases are flattening out, but some counties faring better than others

After two consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 new cases, the state reported 1,362 cases Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said coronavirus cases have leveled off overall in the St. Louis area, but not every individual area is faring so well.

During the task force's Wednesday afternoon briefing, Incident Commander Dr. Alex Garza said this week's modeling data showed a mixed bag for the area.

Jefferson and Franklin counties had the most significant week-to-week increase in cases on the Missouri side while St. Louis County and Lincoln County also saw smaller increases. St. Louis city and St. Charles County reported fewer cases compared to the previous week.

On the Illinois side, Bond County reported the most significant increase in cases when compared to last week. All the other Illinois counties in the St. Louis area — including St. Clair, Madison and Clinton — reported fewer or about the same number of cases when compared to the previous week.

Despite improving numbers overall for St. Charles County, two ZIP codes in that county reported were listed as having significant week-over-week increases. The St. Louis area ZIP code with the most significant increase was in Oakville.

The five ZIP codes highlighted for case increases by the task force were:

63129 — Oakville

63376 — St. Peters

63304 — St. Charles

62040 — Granite City

62035 — Godfrey

In the task force's last briefing, Garza said new admissions were starting to level out, but the seven-day average was still near what the task force considers dangerous.

"We're not seeing those dramatic spikes that we saw about 10 days ago," Garza said during a briefing Friday. "Forty admissions a day is still what we consider in our red zone. It's still a high number."

The number of new admissions trended down in recent days, but the task force reported 40 new admissions Wednesday.

Here are the numbers from the task force Wednesday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 31* yesterday to 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 36* today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 284 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 286 yesterday to 290 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 81 yesterday to 106 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 78 yesterday to 82 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 51 yesterday to 55 today.

Across the system hospitals, 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,486.

*Tuesday’s hospital admissions number has been adjusted due to a delay in test results. It was adjusted from 28 admissions to 31 admissions, which changed the seven-day rolling average to 36.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 96,475 cases and 1,673 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 1,362 cases and 12 deaths.

Wednesday's case increase was 589 more than Tuesday and 96 fewer than last Wednesday.

The department reported a total of 1,070,909 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Wednesday, an increase of 9,679 tests in the last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate increased from 8.96% on Tuesday to 9.01% on Wednesday. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 13.5%.