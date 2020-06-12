COVID-19 hospitalizations down in St. Louis area, task force reports

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased in the St. Louis area on Sunday, but patients in ICUs increased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 920 on Saturday to 912 on Sunday.

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 868 on to 865 and suspected hospitalizations also decreased from 107 to 74.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICUs increased from 187 to 194. Patients on ventilators decreased from 118 to 115.

On Sunday, the average staffed bed capacity across task force hospitals was at 76%. The ICU’s were at 88% of their total staffed bed capacity.

Here is the full breakdown of data from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 132 to 109

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased 119 to 117

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 920 to 912

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 868 to 865

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 107 to 74

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 187 to 194

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 118 to 115

Across the system hospitals, 90 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of patients discharged to 11,604.

On Sunday, St. Louis reported 13,451 total COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths. Missouri reported 322,298 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,192 deaths, a single-day increase of 3,876 cases and 11 deaths.