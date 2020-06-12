COVID-19 hospitalizations down in St. Louis area, task force reports

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area on Sunday.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 920 on Saturday to 912 on Sunday.
Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 868 on to 865 and suspected hospitalizations also decreased from 107 to 74.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICUs increased from 187 to 194. Patients on ventilators decreased from 118 to 115.
On Sunday, the average staffed bed capacity across task force hospitals was at 76%. The ICU’s were at 88% of their total staffed bed capacity.
Here is the full breakdown of data from the task force:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 132 to 109
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased 119 to 117
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 920 to 912
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 868 to 865
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 107 to 74
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 187 to 194
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 118 to 115
Across the system hospitals, 90 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of patients discharged to 11,604.
On Sunday, St. Louis reported 13,451 total COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths. Missouri reported 322,298 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,192 deaths, a single-day increase of 3,876 cases and 11 deaths.
Illinois reported 7,598 new cases and 76 new deaths bringing the total number of cases to 787,573 and 13,255 deaths.