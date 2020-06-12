COVID-19 hospitalizations down in St. Louis area as Missouri reports 5,000 new cases

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said ICU capacity is at 89% in task force hospitals

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the St. Louis area decreased Saturday, but ICU capacity was nearly 90%.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 868 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in task force hospitals, down from 896 yesterday. The number of suspected COVID-19 patients increased by 15.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for December 5.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 115 yesterday to 132 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 113 yesterday to 119 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 925 yesterday to 920 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 896 yesterday to 868 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 92 yesterday to 107 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 185 yesterday to 187 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 128 yesterday to 118 today.

Across the system hospitals, 119 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 11,514.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 79%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 89% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for the first time since Nov. 17.

The department reported a total of 318,422 cases and 4,181 deaths as of Saturday, a single-day increase of 5,001 cases and 59 deaths.

The department reported 26,435 new PCR tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of PCR tests conducted in the state to 3,173,989.

The 7-day average positivity rate reported by the department Saturday was 20.5%, the same as yesterday.

In Illinois, the health department reported 779,975 cases and 13,179 deaths as of Saturday, a single-day increase of 9,887 and 205 deaths.

The department reported 102,678 new PCR tests Saturday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the state to 11,021,676.

The state's 7-day average positivity remained the same Saturday, 10.3%.