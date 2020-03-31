JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Out of an abundance of caution, Missouri State Parks will be modifying operations at five state parks to address overcrowding concerns.

The modifications will include the temporary closure of four of Missouri’s state parks and a partial closure of one additional park.

The closures go into effect at 5 p.m. on April 2 and will last until April 30.

These new measures will further implement the latest recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release.

“As conditions and recommendations change, we will make additional closures as needed. Before heading out to a state park, we encourage our citizens to check mostateparks.com for advisory updates and the latest actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The operation modifications include:

Castlewood State Park will close

Elephant Rocks State Park will close

Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park will close

Weston Bend State Park will close

St. Joe State Park will close the off-road vehicle riding area

Gates to individual parking lots may close at all state parks when the lot reaches capacity, according to the release.

Missouri State Parks encourages people who visit the park to carry hand sanitizer, soap, wipes and drinking water as services may be limited.

For more information and updates on Missouri State Parks, click here.

