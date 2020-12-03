JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Senate will not be in session next week "to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests," the Senate majority leader said Wednesday night.

Caleb Rowden — the Senate Majority and Republican State Senator who represents Boone and Cooper counties — said the Senate will be closed next week.

"The Missouri Senate will not be in session next week as we work to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests from the ongoing #COVID19 realities. @DaveSchatz26 and I will have a full statement tomorrow. #MOLeg" he said in a tweet.

As of March 11, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Missouri. A 20-year-old St. Louis County had been studying abroad in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the virus outbreak. Italy is now listed as a Level 3 warning from the CDC and the entire country is essentially on lockdown.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: List of things closed in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: What to do if you think you have coronavirus

Questions about coronavirus? Text us at 314-444-4125.