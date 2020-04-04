ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he was issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, calling it “Stay Home Missouri”.

The order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 and continues through Friday, April 24.

The decision came after several local and statewide leaders, along with healthcare officials and groups, urged the governor to issue a stay-at-home order. Missouri had been one of 10 states that didn’t have the mandate for all residents.

Many county and city governments across the state acted on their own to enact stay-at-home orders, including the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was one of the first to announce a statewide order on March 20, following only California and New York.

On Friday, Missouri surpassed 2,000 cases. The confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by about 1,000 between Monday and Friday.

Reactions to Gov. Parson’s decision Friday are coming in from leaders on the local level up to the state level. Below are some of the statements released in the hours after Parson’s announcement.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in a tweet

“We have to do everything we can to protect our healthcare systems, its workers and their equipment from becoming overwhelmed.

“I had been calling on @GovParsonMO to enact a statewide #COVID19 order. Appreciate him taking this necessary step.”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, in a tweet

"Thank you, @GovParsonMO, for taking this step."

Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

“The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to implement a statewide stay-at-home order. This decision was made out of necessity and we applaud the governor for allowing essential business operations, and those in their supply chains, to continue to operate in an as-close-to-normal manner as is practical. Gov. Parson’s solution strikes a balance between the need to act to combat this public health crisis while also establishing safe, achievable practices to ensure that Missouri stays open for business. Gov. Parson wisely chose to implement a statewide solution as Missourians and the state’s business community were faced with adhering to an increasingly complex patchwork of local orders. This action provides clarity to all Missourians, will help stop the spread of coronavirus and gives businesses the direction they need to modify and continue operations during this crisis.”

Missouri House Democrats, statement sent by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D–Springfield)

“I am thankful for Governor Parson’s decision to impose a statewide stay-at-home order. I’m also thankful for the countless medical professionals and Missourians from across the state who contacted his office in recent weeks urging him to take this action.

“While the governor kept insisting urban and rural areas must be treated differently for economic reasons, the truth is we are all at risk regardless of where we live. This decision is necessary, and if it had been done sooner fewer Missourians would be at risk.”

