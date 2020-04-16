MISSOURI, USA — Missouri now has more than 5,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and more than 2,000 of them are in St. Louis County.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,111 cases and 152 deaths, an increase of 216 cases and 5 deaths from the numbers reported Wednesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 16 deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,156 cases and 168 deaths in Missouri.

According to the health department numbers, St. Louis County accounts for 2,026 of the cases in the state and 66 deaths, the most of any county.

The St. Louis area as a whole accounts for more than 3,500 cases and 123 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 122

20-24 324

25-29 347

30-34 325

35-39 319

40-44 376

45-49 444

50-54 499

55-59 531

60-64 504

65-69 397

70-74 288

75-79 220

80+ 411

Unknown 4

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 4

50-59 15

60-69 32

70-79 42

80+ 56

