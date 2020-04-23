Missouri surpasses 6,300 cases as St. Louis area nears 200 deaths

The St. Louis area accounts for more than 4,400 cases and 192 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another increase of fewer than 200 new cases again Thursday.

The department reported 6,321 cases and 218 deaths, an increase of 184 cases and 10 deaths from the numbers reported Wednesday.

This week, the number of cases increased by:

150 on Sunday

140 on Monday

134 on Tuesday

196 on Wednesday

The numbers reported by the department did not include 29 deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 6,373 cases and 247 deaths in Missouri.

The state health department said St. Louis County has 105 deaths, three more than the total St. Louis County reported Thursday morning. The state is reporting just 21 deaths in St. Louis despite the city's health department reporting 45 deaths as of April 22.

The St. Louis area accounts for more than 4,400 cases and 192 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 164

20-24 376

25-29 437

30-34 400

35-39 411

40-44 443

45-49 541

50-54 586

55-59 632

60-64 612

65-69 469

70-74 362

75-79 294

80+ 584

Unknown 10

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 5

50-59 21

60-69 46

70-79 58

80+ 85

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: