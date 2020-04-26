Missouri surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 cases with small single-day increase

The health department reported 171 new cases and just one new death

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and just one death Sunday, the lowest increase since Thursday.

The increase brought the total number of cases reported by the state to 6,997, and the total number of deaths to 274. Those numbers did not include nine deaths and about 90 cases in the St. Louis area, bring the total to 7,085 cases and 283 deaths.

From April 19 to April 23, the state reported an increase of fewer than 200 new cases each day. On Friday, the state said it identified a technical glitch from a commercial lab, which left cases and deaths unreported from April 16 through April 22.

The daily increases in cases reported by the state for the last week were:

140 on Monday

134 on Tuesday

196 on Wednesday

184 on Thursday

304 on Friday

201 on Saturday

The St. Louis area accounts for 226 deaths and more than 4,900 cases. St. Louis County alone accounts for 2817 cases and 127 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 185

20-24 406

25-29 481

30-34 436

35-39 451

40-44 491

45-49 599

50-54 644

55-59 685

60-64 674

65-69 506

70-74 403

75-79 329

80+ 698

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 6

50-59 27

60-69 58

70-79 71

80+ 108

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: