Missouri surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 cases with small single-day increase

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and just one death Sunday, the lowest increase since Thursday.
The increase brought the total number of cases reported by the state to 6,997, and the total number of deaths to 274. Those numbers did not include nine deaths and about 90 cases in the St. Louis area, bring the total to 7,085 cases and 283 deaths.
From April 19 to April 23, the state reported an increase of fewer than 200 new cases each day. On Friday, the state said it identified a technical glitch from a commercial lab, which left cases and deaths unreported from April 16 through April 22.
The daily increases in cases reported by the state for the last week were:
- 140 on Monday
- 134 on Tuesday
- 196 on Wednesday
- 184 on Thursday
- 304 on Friday
- 201 on Saturday
The St. Louis area accounts for 226 deaths and more than 4,900 cases. St. Louis County alone accounts for 2817 cases and 127 deaths.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 185
- 20-24 406
- 25-29 481
- 30-34 436
- 35-39 451
- 40-44 491
- 45-49 599
- 50-54 644
- 55-59 685
- 60-64 674
- 65-69 506
- 70-74 403
- 75-79 329
- 80+ 698
- Unknown 9
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 6
- 50-59 27
- 60-69 58
- 70-79 71
- 80+ 108
