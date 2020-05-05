x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (8) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Missouri surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 6,000 are in St. Louis area

The state reported 162 new cases Tuesday, 200 fewer than Monday's single-day increase
Credit: KSDK / Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri surpassed 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, and the St. Louis area accounts for more than two-thirds of them.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,916 cases and 377 deaths Tuesday, an increase of 162 cases and 19 deaths. The health department said some of the new deaths reported Tuesday happened between May 1 and 3. The state also reported an increase of 3,821 patients tested, bringing the total number of people tested in the state to 94,904.

The state's confirmed case and death numbers do not include 18 deaths and more than 100 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the state's total to 9,086 cases and 395 deaths.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

  • 368 on Monday
  • 232 on Sunday
  • 319 on Saturday
  • 273 on Friday
  • 137 on Thursday
  • 122 on Wednesday

St. Louis County reported an increase of 48 cases and 12 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county's totals to 3,569 cases and 189 deaths.

READ ALSO: A timeline of coronavirus in Missouri: 1,100 new cases in last 5 days

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

  • Under 20    263
  • 20-24    520
  • 25-29    614
  • 30-34    605
  • 35-39    584
  • 40-44    619
  • 45-49    748
  • 50-54    782
  • 55-59    856
  • 60-64    825
  • 65-69    633
  • 70-74    495
  • 75-79    391
  • 80+    971
  • Unknown    10

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

  • Under 20    0
  • 20-29    1
  • 30-39    3
  • 40-49    8
  • 50-59    28
  • 60-69    75
  • 70-79    98
  • 80+    164

For a full county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map:

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: White House discussing phasing out the coronavirus task force

RELATED: COVID-19 testing site opens in East St. Louis on Wednesday

RELATED: Reopening plan for St. Louis County expected to come on Wednesday