Missouri surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 6,000 are in St. Louis area

The state reported 162 new cases Tuesday, 200 fewer than Monday's single-day increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri surpassed 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, and the St. Louis area accounts for more than two-thirds of them.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,916 cases and 377 deaths Tuesday, an increase of 162 cases and 19 deaths. The health department said some of the new deaths reported Tuesday happened between May 1 and 3. The state also reported an increase of 3,821 patients tested, bringing the total number of people tested in the state to 94,904.

The state's confirmed case and death numbers do not include 18 deaths and more than 100 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the state's total to 9,086 cases and 395 deaths.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

368 on Monday

232 on Sunday

319 on Saturday

273 on Friday

137 on Thursday

122 on Wednesday

St. Louis County reported an increase of 48 cases and 12 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county's totals to 3,569 cases and 189 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 263

20-24 520

25-29 614

30-34 605

35-39 584

40-44 619

45-49 748

50-54 782

55-59 856

60-64 825

65-69 633

70-74 495

75-79 391

80+ 971

Unknown 10

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 8

50-59 28

60-69 75

70-79 98

80+ 164

