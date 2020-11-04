MISSOURI, USA — More than 4,000 people in Missouri have now tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 4,024 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 109 have died. That's up from 3,897 positive cases on Friday and 101 deaths with the St. Louis area county numbers factored in.

According to the MDHSS, St. Louis County has the most cases in the state by a wide margin. As of Saturday, the MDHSS is reporting 1,568 cases in St. Louis county. The county also has the most deaths with 42.

St. Louis city has the next highest number of cases, with 585, according to the MDHSS website.

On April, 3 Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home-order, making Missouri one of the last states to do so. The order began on April 6 and will run through April 24.

On April 9, Gov. Parson ordered all public and charter schools in the state to close their buildings for the remainder of the school year.

