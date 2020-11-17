According to a survey by fitness website RunRepeat, 46.3% of Missourians are returning to their gyms, significantly outpacing the national average

A little more than 30% of U.S. gym members have returned to gyms to work out after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted by each state earlier this year.

Missouri has the third-highest rate of people returning to gyms in the country.

In Illinois, 31.25% of members have returned to gyms, placing the state in the middle of the pack.