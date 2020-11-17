x
Missouri has the third-highest rate of people returning to gyms

According to a survey by fitness website RunRepeat, 46.3% of Missourians are returning to their gyms, significantly outpacing the national average
Credit: UPI
Employee Matt Bohn uses an ultra violet light to kill bacteria on a treadmill while plexiglass separates machines at the Club Fitness Gym, in Maplewood, Missouri on Monday, June 15, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

A little more than 30% of U.S. gym members have returned to gyms to work out after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted by each state earlier this year.

However, 46.3% of Missourians are returning to their gyms, significantly outpacing the national average, according to a survey by fitness website RunRepeat. Missouri has the third-highest rate of people returning to gyms in the country.

In Illinois, 31.25% of members have returned to gyms, placing the state in the middle of the pack.

Click here for the full story, including data for how Missouri stacks up to others in the U.S.

