A little more than 30% of U.S. gym members have returned to gyms to work out after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted by each state earlier this year.
However, 46.3% of Missourians are returning to their gyms, significantly outpacing the national average, according to a survey by fitness website RunRepeat. Missouri has the third-highest rate of people returning to gyms in the country.
In Illinois, 31.25% of members have returned to gyms, placing the state in the middle of the pack.
