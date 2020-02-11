Mitigation restrictions begin in Grafton, a city hit hard two summers in a row

Thomas and Susan Talkington hop off the ride, saying they planned this three-day getaway because "we haven't left the house in ages."



The Florissant residents say looking around this tourism town, they noticed the social distancing practices, but they didn't realize Illinois' Region 3 -- which includes Grafton's Jersey County -- ramped up mitigation measures Sunday.



"It just seems normal now, unfortunately. The new normal," Thomas Talkington said.



But this summer's tourism season was anything but normal for Grafton. Tourism the past two summers has been affected most recently by the pandemic. Last year, the community battled weeks of high waters during the historic flooding that damaged so many of the buildings along the waterline. At the time, Mayor Rick Eberlin estimated revenue had fallen as much as 80%.



"It looks like they have a lot of nice restaurants and bars. They are trying to stay alive," Linda Matthews said, on a day trip from Jacksonville, IL with her husband.



The Matthews also live in Region 3. They say mitigation measures are hard on business.



"In the summer, they put up the tents. Well, now it's wintertime. They have no choice," Linda Matthews said. 'You can't break this country by shutting everything down."



Sunday, Illinois only remaining Region without mitigation measures marked the third day above 8% positivity, triggering the restrictions Wednesday. On that day, the entire state of Illinois will be under mitigation restrictions.