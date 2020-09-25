20 students disciplined for COVID-19 violations at Mizzou

The violations were related to hosting gatherings of more than 20 people, which is a violation of the Boone County Public Health order

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced it has disciplined an additional 20 students due to violations related to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the university announced it was expelling or suspending 5 students for violations and safety policies and regulations related to COVID-19.

“We continue to be extremely pleased that the vast majority of our students are complying with the policies and regulations related to COVID safety on the campus,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our Office of Student Accountability and Support has been working diligently, continuing to hold students accountable as we work to prevent the spread of the disease. The discipline announced today is for egregious violations of our rules related to the safety of our campus.”

The violations were related to hosting gatherings of more than 20 people, which is a violation of the Boone County Public Health order.

According to the release from the university, five students have been suspended for the remainder of the academic year through May 2021. Fourteen students have been placed on probation for two consecutive semesters and given additional sanctions, which means if they violate any COVID-19 safety regulations in the future, they will be suspended for the rest of the academic year.

One individual who was previously a student will not be able to enroll until the violations are addressed through the student conduct process.

The university said any individual that is disciplined by the university can request that their case is heard by a formal hearing panel and appeal any decision.