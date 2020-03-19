COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students who were living on campus at the University of Missouri — Columbia will be able to get 46% of their residence hall costs back if they are out of the buildings by April 3.

In a message sent to students, the university said the residence halls and dining halls will remain open for students who stay, but all students "who have the means to vacate should do so."

Other financial steps the school is taking include:

Unused dining plans will roll over to a future semester for returning students.

Graduating seniors and others with extenuating circumstances will be able to convert the remainder of their dining plans to a credit to their university account at a determined market value.

An $80 refund of the Recreation Center fee will be applied to your student account due to the closure of the MizzouRec facility.

All late payments and financing charges will also be waived until the end of the semester.

The message also said students will not receive a bill until the refund process has been put in place and communicated to them.

If any of the changes or plans in the message resulted in a credit balance on a student's account, that student would be issued a refund.

