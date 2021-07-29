Mizzou reinstates indoor mask requirement for vaccinated, unvaccinated people starting Aug. 3

Mizzou said Thursday that all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors where social distancing isn't possible

ST. LOUIS — Mizzou students will have to mask up indoors when they return to campus next month.

The University of Missouri-Columbia said Thursday that all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in classrooms and meeting spaces where social distancing isn't possible starting Aug. 2.

The university is also hosting several walk-in vaccination events on campus.

In addition to vaccination events, the school will be offering "chances to win exciting incentives" to faculty, staff and students that voluntarily upload vaccination documents to its secure database.