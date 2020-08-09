Mizzou enacts stricter face covering requirements

There are currently 658 active cases of COVID-19 among students, an increase of 107 cases since Friday

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Everyone on the Mizzou campus must wear face coverings -- even when alone outdoors -- the chancellor announced Tuesday. And those who violate the new, stricter face covering requirements could face discipline, including suspension.

As of Sept. 8, there are currently 658 active cases of COVID-19 among students, an increase of 107 cases since Friday, according to statistics on the university's website. The active cases account for 2.4% of the student body; 444 students have recovered.

There are three active cases among faculty and 15 among staff.

The following are the new outdoor face covering requirements, according to a letter from the chancellor:

Wear face coverings whenever you are on campus, including when you are outside and even when you are alone outdoors. This policy means those who share a household (roommates, family members, etc.) will also wear face coverings when outdoors together on campus. This outdoor requirement will apply to the entire campus, including the MU Health Care areas.

Whenever a face covering is required, indoors and outdoors, it must always be kept over your mouth and nose.

When individuals eat or drink together outdoors, they must remain at least six feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after the consumption is complete.

Those who witness violations are encouraged to report them using an online form.

"These rules will be enforced with sanctions that could include suspension for students and disciplinary action for faculty and staff," the letter says.

The following are the new indoor workspace face covering requirements, according to the letter:

Working alone in an office. You do not need to wear a face covering while you work alone in a private office with the door shut.

During meetings. Always wear a face covering during any in-person meeting, even if seated or standing 6 feet apart. Also, please arrange seating at a conference table so that chairs are a minimum of 6 feet apart, including across the table.

Face coverings for public interaction. Those who have direct contact with the public, whether in a shared working space or alone in a public-facing office space, must always wear face coverings, even when behind plexiglass or other barriers. If you have any questions whether this applies to you, consult with your supervisor.

Working within shared office space. If you work in a shared office space where you are at least 6 feet away from others, you do not need to wear a face covering while seated at your workspace, but it is highly recommended you do so. You do need to wear a face covering every time you stand up from your workspace, including when standing and working at an adjustable desk, as well as walking to other locations within the office. This requirement applies even when the workspace has a partition of any height.

Workspaces within 6 feet. If you work in a shared office space and the distance of your workspace from others is less than 6 feet, even if you have partitions, you must wear a face covering while seated or standing at your desk and at all times while in the shared space. In this case, you will also need to eat in a breakroom or outside. You will not need to wear a mask if you happen to be alone in the shared office for a period of time.

Breakrooms. When individuals eat or drink together indoors (like a breakroom), they must remain at least six feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after consumption is complete.

Whenever a face covering is required, it must always be kept over your mouth and nose.