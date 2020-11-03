COLUMBIA, Mo. — A small group of students from the University of Missouri-Columbia have been directed to stay at home.

The students attended a conference in New Orleans this past weekend where one of the attendees who was not part of the MU group tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus.

A letter posted from the chancellor on the University of Missouri’s website said “as a precaution, MU faculty and students who attended the conference have been directed to stay at home. At this time, none of those individuals are showing any symptoms of the virus.”

The university said it was made aware late Tuesday evening that the group traveled to New Orleans.

There are no cases of COVID-19 on the University of Missouri’s campus as of March 11.

The letter stated the school informed the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and health experts at MU Health Care. It is following their guidance and will communicate any other recommendations as it gets them, the chancellor said.

MU Health announced it is offering $10 video visits to anyone. It said it is offering them in response to the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus as well as an active cold and flu season.

The screenings will allow patients to interact with providers from their home.

