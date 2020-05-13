Mizzou to allow some employees to return to campus starting May 20

All the employees will follow social distancing, hand washing and cleaning guidelines. They will also be asked to monitor symptoms and stay home if any should arise

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Columbia will begin allowing some of its employees to return to campus starting May 20, the university announced Wednesday.

The press release said an approved group of faculty, university leaders, staff and graduate students who perform on-site research will return to campus.

All the employees will follow social distancing, hand washing and cleaning guidelines. They will also be asked to monitor symptoms and stay home if any should arise.

“We are excited to begin moving back to campus,” Interim MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi said in the press release. “Working together, we’re confident that we can welcome faculty, staff and students to campus in a thoughtful and safe manner."

Other employees who can perform their jobs from home should continue to do so until further notice, the announcement said.

The university said this is phase one of its “Show Me Renewal” initiative to gradually bring students and employees back to campus. University leaders said they expect more employees will be allowed to return to campus in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, the school began asking faculty and staff experts to "develop detailed plans for ramping up for the fall on a variety of key functions to prepare for the return of students," according to the announcement.