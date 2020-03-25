COLUMBIA, Mo. — MU Health Care has conducted more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests in the week since launching its drive-thru testing facility.

MU Health said the numbers have nearly doubled since requirements for test eligibility were relaxed earlier this week.

In addition to the 1,000 tests, MU Health said it has done more than 1,000 virtual screening visits through the system's virtual urgent care platform. Through the program, people can be screened for COVID-19 from their own homes free of charge.

MU Health is one of many testing facilities around the state ramping up operations. Several hospital systems in the St. Louis area have drive-thru locations.

This increase in testing operations has accounted for the increase in cases in the state, Governor Mike Parson has said. On Wednesday, the state reported an increase of 100 cases, the largest single-day jump for the state so far.

For more information about MU Health's online screening program, visit MUHealthVideoVisits.org.

