Missouri nonprofits able to apply for $22 million in grant funds to assist in COVID-19 response

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri nonprofits will soon be able to apply for a Nonprofit Relief and Recovery grant that could provide organizations with $22 million to assists communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from Missouri Governor Parson’s office, This grant was designed to help nonprofits maintain normal operations due to a lower than average amount of donations during the pandemic.

The release also said that “Organizations eligible for this grant are 501(c)(3) nonprofits, excluding hospitals, schools, and animal charities. Funds can be used to cover hazard pay for direct health care workers, leasing additional space for social distancing, testing costs, program payroll and supply expenses related to increased demand for nonprofit services, direct assistance to individuals and families, and more.”

The maximum grant request is initially limited to $250,000

All nonprofits who apply must be able to show a link between the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to provide services or a significant increase in demand for service due to the pandemic.

The Department of Economic Development will accept applications in two rounds via electronic submission. Round one will be accepted from July 22 to Aug. 14. The second round of applications will be accepted from Aug. 19 to Aug. 28.

For more information on the grant program, visit https://showmestrong.mo.gov/.