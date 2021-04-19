Monroe County, Illinois, officials say they see 'rural reluctance' to vaccine among young people

Health officials say refraining could lead to an increased risk of illness from a variant that is more contagious

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Monroe County, Illinois, health officials said they have seen a drop-off in the number of young people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and they say they’re not alone.

They said there seems to be a rural reluctance among young people in Illinois.

Monroe County Health Dept. Administrator John Wagner said 16- to 18-year-olds may not be as much at risk of becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19, but if they decline to get the vaccine, there is an opportunity for increased risk of a variant that is either more deadly or more contagious.

It’s a far cry from the seniors’ vaccination clinics Monroe County sponsored weeks ago, when they couldn’t get enough vaccine to meet the demand. Wager says they held two clinics Thursday and Friday to vaccinate 16- to 18-year-olds with the Pfizer vaccine, and the turnout was not very good. Health officials anticipated around 500 teenagers and only half as many turned out.

Wagner was asked what he is hearing from officials in neighboring rural Illinois counties.

“I’m hearing it across the state,” he said, “especially across southern Illinois. These kids have a reluctancy to get the vaccine. Some of it is ‘Why would I get vaccinated against something that, at most, is going to make me sick? The vaccine itself might make me sick for a day.’ They’ve had friends who have contracted the virus and it was no big deal to them.”