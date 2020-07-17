Monroe County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

The sheriff has "very mild symptoms," according to the department

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — The Monroe County Sheriff has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing tested positive for the virus on July 15. The sheriff has been quarantining since the weekend when he first had symptoms, the department said.

“The Sheriff’s Department operations have not been affected due to limited contact with employees prior to any symptoms,” the department said in a Facebook post. "The Sheriff has been lucky and has experienced very mild symptoms."

The Monroe County health department reported seven new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday. There are currently 46 active cases. There have been a total of 156 confirmed cases and one death since the pandemic began.