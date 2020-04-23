Moolah Theatre will stay closed even after the coronavirus

"It is with great sadness that we will not be reopening The Moolah once the Covid ban is lifted"

ST. LOUIS — The lights will stay dimmed at the Moolah Theatre & Lounge even after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The theater announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that it will not reopen once the stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures are lifted in St. Louis.

“It is with great sadness that we will not be reopening The Moolah once the Covid ban is lifted,” the movie theater wrote on its Facebook page. “It has been a successful 15 years and as they say... all good things must come to an end.”

The beloved theater near Lindell and Vandeventer in the Midtown neighborhood had an old school way about it. Leather couches instead of standard movie seats. A balcony with additional seating. A full bar. And throwback, classic movies playing on the big screen just because.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, with the theater forced to close its doors, the Moolah – and its parent company STL Cinemas – brought a little bit of humor to its “Now Playing” list online. The theater was “showing” movies like “No Close Encounters of Any Kind”, “Ferris Bueller’s Two Months Off” and “The Social Distance”.

In its post on Facebook, the Moolah assured fans the Chase Park Plaza theater will reopen once restrictions are lifted.