ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two more residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, a St. Charles County spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The two new deaths bring the death toll at Frontier to five. There have been nine total deaths in St. Charles County, including the five at Frontier.

On Monday, the health department announced that 35 residents and seven employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. No update on the number of cases has been provided as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: St. Charles senior facility has 35 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” said Craig Workman, spokesman for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, said Monday. “All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines. Frontier is grateful for the outpouring of donations, volunteers and other support received from the community during this crisis.”

Other senior facilities in the area also have had COVID-19 cases, but Frontier has the largest number in one facility in our area.

RELATED: Staff member at Chesterfield senior living facility tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: 22 residents, 5 employees at Life Care Center of St. Louis test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, another health care facility in St. Charles County, CenterPointe Hospital, confirmed more than 15 staff members and three patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said it decided to temporarily discontinue admissions, but told employees it would be back to admitting patients on Tuesday.

RELATED: CenterPointe Hospital denies employees' claims it 'did too little too late' for COVID-19

RELATED: CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles discontinues admissions after more than 15 staff members test positive for the coronavirus

St. Charles County has 265 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths.